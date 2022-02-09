NATO’s build-up near western borders poses threats to CSTO — Secretary General Zas

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. NATO’s military build-up on the territory of neighboring countries creates threats to Belarus and Russia and impacts security of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said at the Valdai International Discussion Club, reports TASS.

“NATO is substantially building up its forces on the western borders of the zone of the CSTO’s responsibility and developing military infrastructure on adjacent territories”, the CSTO chief said at the Valdai Club’s conference titled: "Collective Security in a New Era: the CSTO’s Experience and Prospects."

“Military activity is increasing and militarization of the whole region is actually underway. This creates threats not only to Belarus and Russia but adversely affects the provision of security of our entire organization, the CSTO,” Zas said. “I have the audacity to state this on behalf of the entire organization because this is what is written in the CSTO’s development strategy through 2025,”, the post-Soviet security bloc’s chief said.