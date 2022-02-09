Government to call up more reservists for trainings

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government plans to hold new trainings for reservists of the military.

The draft decision, published on e-draft.am ahead of the government session, states that a total of 724 citizens from the reserve will be called up in between April 15 and June 15 of 2022.

566 reservists are listed as Privates and Junior Corporals, 30 are Senior Corporals and 128 are Officers of the Group 1 Class I and II of the reserve.

The stated goal of the musters is to “perfect the military skills of the reservists” and “hold trainings”.