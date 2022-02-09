Ucom offers discounts on a number of devices on the occasion of Love Holidays

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Ucom launched an offer of "Love Holidays’ Discounts at Ucom", within the framework of which a number of devices will be discounted by 5-15% until February 14, 2022 inclusive.

In particular, the Xiaomi portable photo printer will cost 37 710 drams instead of the previous 41 900 drams, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 70 camera– 71 155 drams instead of the previous 74 900 drams, the Canyon Oregano SW81 smart watch – 33 210 drams instead of the previous 36 900 drams, Google Pixel Buds A- Series wireless earbuds - 55 165 drams instead of the previous 64 900 drams, and so on.

“Within the frames of the Love holidays, Ucom offers buying the latest gadgets on the best conditions. For example, Xiaomi portable photo printer is a great gift to capture every moment spent with your loved ones and bring those moments to life within 15 seconds”, - said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

The abovementioned devices can be purchased from Ucom on the best credit terms during the first 12 months: 0% of prepayment, 0% of the service fee and 0% of the annual interest rate.