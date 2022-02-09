Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-02-22

YEREVAN, 9 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 February, USD exchange rate down by 1.18 drams to 479.11 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.34 drams to 547.43 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 6.41 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.54 drams to 650.20 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 70.60 drams to 28074.86 drams. Silver price down by 0.87 drams to 352.13 drams. Platinum price up by 177.14 drams to 15850.45 drams