Armenia will continue its efforts for the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide – FM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Government's Action Plan sees the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide as an additional guarantee of security for the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said during the parliament-Cabinet Q&A session, answering the question of the secretary of "Hayastan" faction Artsvik Minasyan.

Artsvik Minasyan quoted an excerpt from the national security strategy, where it is mentioned that the national goals of the Armenian people are the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, overcoming and elimination of the consequences. Minasyan asked whether the Government of the Republic of Armenia continues to pursue these goals or not.

In response, Ararat Mirzoyan said that the Government of the Republic of Armenia continues to consistently implement all the steps mentioned in the Government's Action Plan, which has been approved by this parliament.

"It is clearly stated there that Armenia will continue its efforts aimed at both the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the prevention of further manifestations of this crime against humanity," Mirzoyan said.