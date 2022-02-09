Zakharova speaks in favor of organizing a speedy UNESCO mission to the region

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Federation discusses the preservation of cultural and historical heritage during the contacts with official Baku and Yerevan, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Of course, we are in favor of organizing the UNESCO mission to the region as soon as possible," she said.

Zakharova reminded that on December 7, 2021, the joint statement of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, the United States and France called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue cooperation under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group to make real progress in the protection of humanitarian, including historical and cultural monuments.

Recently, the minister of culture of Azerbaijan announced that a working consisting of local and foreign specialists on the history and architecture of Caucasian Albania has been formed in Azerbaijan with the aim of removing "false traces left by Armenians" from the so-called religious temples of Caucasian Albania.