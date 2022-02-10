LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-02-22

LONDON, FEBUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 February:

The price of aluminum up by 0.94% to $3225.50, copper price up by 1.27% to $9841.00, lead price up by 1.41% to $2223.00, nickel price up by 0.04% to $23150.00, tin price up by 0.35% to $43250.00, zinc price down by 0.38% to $3628.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $71000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.