Coach Rafael Arutyunyan's student Nathan Chen wins Olympic gold
09:28, 10 February, 2022
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Three-time world champion, American figure skater Nathan Chen won gold at the men’s figure skating event at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.
Chen finished his free skating program with a score of 218.63, giving him a total winning score of 332.60.
Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno finished second and third, respectively.
Earlier on Tuesday, Chen, 22, set a world-record performance in his short program where he landed two quadruple jumps when he skated to Charles Aznavour’s La Boheme.
Chen’s coach is Rafael Arutyunyan, the renowned Armenian-American figure skating coach.
