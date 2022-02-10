Armenia, Egypt discuss development of tourism

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ambassador to Egypt Hrachya Poladyan had a meeting with Ambassador Dahlia Abdel-Fattah, the Director of the Department of Foreign Relations at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt, the Armenian Embassy said in a press release.

The Armenian Ambassador presented the simplified system of group visa regime for Egyptian citizens, which is already in force. Both sides underscored that the changes will encourage the development of tourism.

In this context, taking into consideration the agreements reached during the November 28, 2021 meeting between Ambassador Poladyan and Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El Anany, the sides discussed the issue of organizing the first ever business-forum between Armenian and Egyptian tour-operators.

In terms of developing cooperation in tourism, the Ambassador and the Egyptian official highlighted the presence of regular flights from Sharm-el-Sheikh and Hurgada to Yerevan, noting that their potential isn’t fully utilized yet.

At the end of the meeting, Dahlia Abdel-Fattah spoke about the positive role and importance of the Armenian community for Egypt, as well as for the Armenian-Egyptian relations.