30 years of diplomatic ties: Iran is Armenia’s 3rd top trading partner

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Iran are marking the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on February 9, 1992.

The Armenian-Iranian relations have as much of potential and promising future as they have a rich history. This prospect is outlined not only by the close and friendly ties of the two countries and peoples, but also by the fact that Iran is among Armenia’s most trusted and key partners both regionally and internationally, as well as in energy, trade and transport relations.

The dynamic growth in trade turnover in the last years is especially promising, and Iran has become Armenia’s 3rd largest trading partner with a $502 million dollar trade turnover. Now, Yerevan and Tehran plan to develop trade and reach $1 billion turnover.

The development and enhancement of ties with Iran has always been among the priorities of the Armenian foreign policy.

The Pashinyan Administration’s 2021-2026 Government Program notes that “the government will take steps to ensure the further development of the special relations with Iran.”

The Armenian and Iranian foreign ministers exchanged felicitations on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in the message that the Armenian-Iranian relations are marked with close and firm cooperation anchored on mutual respect and many centuries of history molded in difficult and hard paths of different trials, the foreign ministry said in a press release.

The Armenian FM expressed conviction that through effective partnership the friendly relations of the two countries will be further strengthened for the benefit of the welfare of the peoples of the two countries and lasting peace in the region.

In turn, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said in his message that Iran was one of the first countries to recognize the independence of the Republic of Armenia and to establish official diplomatic relations. The Iranian foreign minister stressed the determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran to further bolster bilateral and regional cooperation with the Republic of Armenia.

During the 30 years of diplomatic relations, Yerevan and Tehran implemented dozens of important projects in energy, transport and trade. A number of new projects are underway and are aimed at economic development of both countries.

According to most recent official data, trade turnover between Armenia and Iran in 2021 totaled 502 million 842 thousand USD (exports from Armenia stood at 65 million USD, while imports stood at 437 million USD.) Trade grew more than 25%, or 101 million USD, compared to the previous year.