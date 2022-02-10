2842 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia
11:22, 10 February, 2022
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. 2842 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of health reported.
The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 399,727.
The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 2548 in a day, bringing the total to 362,004.
The death toll has risen to 8114 (6 death cases in past day).
7636 COVID-19 tests were conducted on February 9.
The number of active cases is 28,040.
