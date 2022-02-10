Retailers to be banned from displaying cigarette substitutes

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved new restrictions at the Cabinet meeting that will restrict the display of cigarette substitutes by retailers.

“In 2020, the Government of Armenia made a very serious political decision on the restrictions of tobacco and tobacco substitutes and the provisions are gradually taking effect,” the Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

He said the technical regulations for cigarette substitutes must be defined by the Law on Reducing and Preventing the Harmful Health Effects of Tobacco and Substitute Use.

Kerobyan said the regulations are a highly important contribution for the health of Armenian citizens.

The law banning retailers from displaying tobacco products entered into force on January 1.