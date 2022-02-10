I hope Belarusian side will avoid giving any assessments on Armenia – Secretary of Security Council

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia comprehensively responded to President of Belarus Aleksander Lukashenko’s remarks on Armenia, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan told reporters.

“Members of Parliament responded to Lukashenko’s remarks, the foreign ministry responded, the Belarusian ambassador to Armenia was summoned to the foreign ministry. This was talked about in parliament on February 9 as well. I believe there was a comprehensive response, and I hope the Belarusian side will avoid such incidents, will avoid from giving any assessment on Armenia because these assessments don’t anyhow stem from the existing relations between Armenia and Belarus, especially between the Armenian and Belarusian peoples,” Grigoryan said.

In a recent interview, Belarusian leader Aleksander Lukashenko said the Union State between Russia and Belarus should expand and include most of the ex-Soviet republics. Particularly, speaking on Armenia, he said “Armenia has nowhere to run…..what, you think anyone needs them? They have already seen it, Nikol Vovayevich [Pashinyan] has already seen it.”