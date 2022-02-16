Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-02-22

YEREVAN, 16 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 February, USD exchange rate down by 0.16 drams to 479.13 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.26 drams to 545.06 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 6.38 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.16 drams to 649.84 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 280.71 drams to 28475.78 drams. Silver price down by 6.36 drams to 358.69 drams. Platinum price down by 375.05 drams to 15635.45 drams.