Armenian Defense Minister, French Ambassador discuss cooperation in defense and regional security issues

YEREVAN, 16 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan received Ambassador of France to Armenia Anne Louyot, Military Attaché, Lieutenant Colonel Frédéric Campos (residence in Tbilisi), ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

"Highly appreciating the current level of political relations between Armenia and France, the Armenian Defense Minister thanked the French leadership for its support in the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war, as well as for the establishment of peace and stability in the region," the statement reads.

At the rquest of Ambassador Anne Louyot, the Defense Minister presented the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

During the meeting, a number of issues related to the Armenian-French bilateral cooperation in the field of defense and regional security were discussed.