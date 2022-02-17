Budget redistributed to renovate and build dozens of schools in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved a bill during the Cabinet meeting which envisages redistribution in the capital projects under the 2022 budget of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.

The funding will be directed at the renovation of educational facilities, namely the construction of more than 20 modular schools, 17 gyms of educational institutions, the renovation of a university, the construction of 2 sports schools, construction of 10 modular kindergarten buildings and more in various provinces.

PM Pashinyan said this project is of great importance.

He reminded that his administration has assumed the obligation to commission 300 schools and 500 kindergartens by 2026.