400-450 permanent jobs: Government expresses its support to new major investment program

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved today the Industrial Greenhouse Complex investment program.

The program will be implemented in Lchashen community of Gegharkunik province.

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan said the talk is about a major investment program. “The total cost of the investment program is 48 million Euros. With the draft the government expresses its readiness and support to the implementation of the program. As a result of the direct sale of the land, about 22 million drams will enter the community budget. The program will be implemented on a total area of 115 hectares, will include the lands of Lchashen and Varser settlements”, the minister said.

The program envisages constructing a major greenhouse complex with a total area of 45 hectares and an industrial nursery with an area of 2.7 hectares. The construction works will last 60 months. During that period 350-400 temporary jobs will be created, however, after the completion of the program, there will be 400-450 permanent jobs. The minister said nearly 75% of the workers will be women.

“Nearly 12,000 tons of vegetables will be produced annually, 80% of which is expected to be exported. There is an important condition in this project that the lands acquired as a result of the government’s support must serve only for this program”, he added.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the government is interested in such major investments. “The main message must be that the normal process of investment programs is not obstructed in any way. This is important for the government because we have put very ambitious economic growth figures, but its main part is ensured by the private sector. Therefore, we must do everything for the public and private investment programs not to meet any artificial obstacles”, the PM said.