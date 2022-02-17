Kocharyan says “respected clergyman” from Armenian Apostolic Church would be best candidate for presidency

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan says he believes that now a respected clergyman from the Armenian Apostolic Church would be the best candidate for President of Armenia.

Speaking at a press conference, Kocharyan said the ruling party’s candidate for president doesn’t meet the qualities defined in the Constitution.

“Could we have nominated someone just to use the tribune, yes. But I am convinced that we shouldn’t have done so because it would be a staged performance, and I don’t think we should be the decoration in that performance. It would’ve meant entering a process where success isn’t visible, is impossible,” Kocharyan said, referring to his alliance’s refusal to nominate a candidate for president.

However, he voiced a proposal. “If we truly want to have a president who will be guided impartially with national interests, when our nation is polarized and we need someone to be able to find bridges and try to unite, to protect our national, endangered identity, the best option now would be a respected clergyman from the Armenian Apostolic Church. At this critical moment a candidate like that would be the best in my conviction,” Kocharyan said.

“Consider this a proposal, and yes, an agreement can be reached around this proposal.”

The ruling Civil Contract Party nominated the High-Tech Industry Minister Vahagn Khachaturyan for the presidency.