Armenian healthcare minister doesn’t rule out lifting some COVID-19 restrictions soon

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The coronavirus restrictions in Armenia could be changed soon, the Armenian Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan said, noting that all restrictions are temporary.

She said that experts are now discussing the issue of new changes taking effect March 1, 2022. After studies , the health authorities will announce next week which restrictions will be lifted and which will remain in place.

Speaking on vaccinations, Avanesyan said Armenia has all types of vaccines against COVID-19 available for free to the population.