Pfizer vaccine to be available in all vaccination sites in Armenia from Feb. 21

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 will be available in all vaccination sites of Armenia from Monday, February 21, the Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan told reporters.

She said people are free to choose Pfizer as both their first or second dose, as well as booster.

Avanesyan noted that there is no significant difference between the Pfizer vaccine and the other vaccines currently in use.

“The only difference is that it has been officially recognized as a vaccine for persons aged 12-18,” she added.

More than 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were imported to Armenia.