Suren Papikyan, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia discuss regional security issues

YEREVAN, 17 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan received the Ambassador of the Netherlands to the Republic of Armenia Nico Schermers on February 17.

ARMENPRESS reports the Defense Ministry of Armenia informs that during the meeting issues related to regional security were addressed. At the request of the Ambassador, the Minister of Defense presented the border situation in Artsakh after the cessation of hostilities, the positions of the Republic of Armenia and proposals for easing tensions.

Issues related to international developments were also discussed. The interlocutors exchanged views on the regional-international security environment, opportunities for bilateral and multilateral cooperation.