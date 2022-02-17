Deputy PM comments on Pashinyan's statement on North-South, East-West project

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Unblocking means building infrastructure in as many areas as possible, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said, commenting on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement today on the "North-South, East-West" transport project.

"I have said many times, and the Prime Minister has said, that our ultimate goal is to have a scenario of unblocking that will bring stability to the region, that the infrastructure will have a regional significance. It means that the more communication opportunities there are, the more efficient our expenses will be, the more efficient our infrastructure will be, the more economically efficient our initiative will be," he said.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, PM Pashinyan said that in the context of the opening of regional connections the Armenian government re-formulated the North-South project and is terming it “North-South, East-West” Project, or “Armenian Crossroads”.

“We hope to implement this project with fast pace. Essentially this means that one of the branches, I mean the North-South, East-West, or in short one of the branches of the Armenian Crossroads, will connect north with south, meaning, essentially, from the Republic of Armenia to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the other branch, essentially, Azerbaijan, Armenia and in the future towards Nakhijevan and Turkey. We place this project in this general context. We hope we’ll have a construction company by yearend who will implement the work. Of course the east-west section of the road project isn’t done but we will realize this in the context of reaching further agreements,” Pashinyan said.