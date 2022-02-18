Smoking ban to take effect March 15

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. A smoking ban will take effect March 15 in Armenia. The smoking ban will be enforced in both indoor and outdoor restaurants, cafes, bars and other similar venues, as well as other public spaces.

The smoking ban is part of a law aimed at preventing and reducing the harmful effects of smoking and other tobacco products. The main provisions of the law took effect starting March 2020, while other provisions are gradually taking effect to enable the public and businesses to adapt.

Speaking to ARMENPRESS, Ministry of Healthcare Department of Public Health Chief Organizer Mariam Mnatsakanyan reminded that the recent ban that took effect prohibits retailers from publicly displaying tobacco products to customers.

“Tobacco products were frequently displayed next to sweets or children’s products, on the visual level of children, which was creating a false impression for them that tobacco products are harmless everyday items. Studies show that the ban on displaying tobacco products reduced the tobacco advertisement effect on teenagers by up to 83%,” Mnatsakanyan said.

In addition to restaurants and other eateries, the smoking ban will also be enforced in some outdoor public spaces, for example parks for children and bus stops: spaces were the risk of secondhand smoke exists.

Those violating the smoking ban will face 50,000 drams, while administrations of eateries will face from 150,000 to 200,000 drams.

Mnatsakanyan said businesses should call the police in the event of patrons refusing to adhere to the law. The police will carry out the functions of inspecting the restrictions.

All businesses have been notified about the smoking ban as early as 2020, giving them enough time to prepare for the changes, Mnatsakanyan said.

Citing international experience, Mnatsakanyan said the restrictions don’t lead to decline of visitors to public eateries, but on the contrary the numbers increase.

Asked about hookah bars and pubs, Mnatsakanyan noted that the hookah bars are also classified as public food facilities and thus the smoking ban will be enforced there as well.

“Our goal isn’t only to make smokers quit smoking, but so that non-smokers don’t start smoking, and that our children don’t become smokers and face health hazards. This is a healthcare measure and the full implementation of this law will contribute to the decrease of the number of smokers. The number of nicotine-addicts will drop, the number of numerous diseases that are caused from smoking will decrease,” Mnatsakanyan said.

Vanik Gabrielyan, the director of the Yeremyan Projects’ Seasons, Renommee, Casa Nostra and Smoking Chef restaurants of Yerevan, noted that initially the smoking ban could be controversial for restaurant customers, especially those who are used to smoking while dining.

“I believe that some time later they will get used to this change because this is a common practice around the world. Indeed, due to national mentality this process could take a bit longer. The changes will cause a bit of inconveniences for us and our guests, but, I think there won’t be any issues a few months later,” Gabrielyan said.

Gabrielyan said that even without the smoking ban people mostly started preferring non-smoking areas in restaurants.