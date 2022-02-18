Civil Center providing 110 services opens in Armenia’s Vanadzor

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. A Civil Center providing 110 services opened in Armenia’s Vanadzor town.

The Center is located in the office of HayPost postal service. It will provide the locals with an opportunity to get multiple services in one place.

The Center offers services provided by the Civil Acts Registration Agency at the Ministry of Justice, the Agency of State Registry of Legal Entities, the State Revenue Committee, the Cadastre Committee, etc.

The opening of the Center was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan and representatives of other agencies.

“Imagine when a citizen has dozens of problems with the state, he/she visits just the HayPost branch, closest to his/her place of residence, and is able to solve all the problems with the state”, the Justice Minister said, adding that the citizen must understand that communication with the state is easy and comfortable.

The Minister said they plan to increase the services, raising their number to 450, in other words to gather all types of services in one office.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t managed to gather all the services in one office. Therefore, citizens still have to visit other places for some services, such as passport department, road police, etc. And the purpose of this whole initiative is for the citizen to know only one place, one office”, Karen Andreasyan said.

Chief Executive Officer of HayPost CJSC Hayk Karapetyan said they want to establish a digital platform through which the remaining 850 offices of HayPost will be able to provide the same number of services.

Earlier similar Civil Centers have opened in Yerevan, Ijevan and Gyumri.