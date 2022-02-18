Over 1400 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. 1417 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 413,295, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare reported.

25 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the total death toll to 8278.

5659 tests were administered (total 2,851,836).

2825 people recovered (total 386,193).

As of February 18, the number of active cases stood at 17,239.