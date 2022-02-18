Over 1400 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
11:09, 18 February, 2022
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. 1417 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 413,295, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare reported.
25 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the total death toll to 8278.
5659 tests were administered (total 2,851,836).
2825 people recovered (total 386,193).
As of February 18, the number of active cases stood at 17,239.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version