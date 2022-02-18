Wizz Air to start flying from Larnaca and Rome to Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. From 22 June 2022 Wizz Air will start operating flights on the route Larnaca- Yerevan- Larnaca, Armenia International Airports said in a press release.

Flights will be operated twice a week every Wednesday and Sunday.

Flights on the route Rome- Yerevan- Rome will be operated from 5 September 2022. The frequency of flights will be twice a week, every Monday and Friday.

For the availability of air tickets, their acquisition and other details, please visit the webpage of the airline at wizzair.com or contact the local travel agency.