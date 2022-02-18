Armenian FM to participate in Munich Security Conference 2022
15:19, 18 February, 2022
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Munich on February 18 to participate in the workings of 58th Munich Security Conference, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said on social media.
“Within the framework of the conference, Minister Mirzoyan will have a number of meetings with his colleagues”, the spokesperson said.
