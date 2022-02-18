Armenia sets a world record – performing the longest balloon flight

YEREVAN, 18 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Pilot of “SkyBall” company Nairi Barseghyan performed a record with balloon flight with his Russian collegue Sergey Bazhenov on February 16.



ARMENPRESS reports, Armenia has become a record-breaking country first time in history in aviation sports due to SkyBall company organizing flights by air balloons.





In a conversation with ARMENPRESS pilot of “SkyBall” company Nairi Barseghyan mentioned that SkyBall launched the longest world record flight without landing from Orenburg province on February 16, 2022 at 08:00, the landing took place on February 17 at 18:45. The duration of the flight was 34 hours and 41 minutes.



The previous record lasted 32 hours and 12 minutes.





The record will be documented by the World Air Sports Federation and it is remarkable that for the first time in history the name of Armenia will be written in aviation sports. “I should mention that such records belong to superpowers. If we look at the list we will see the USA, Russia, Japan, and one or two European countries, now the name of Armenia will be in this list, which was our ultimate goal” concluded Nairi Barseghyan.