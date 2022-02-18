Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 February

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-02-22

YEREVAN, 18 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.62 drams to 479.00 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.18 drams to 544.62 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.32 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.89 drams to 652.49 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 512.22 drams to 29159.52 drams. Silver price up by 1.77 drams to 363.21 drams. Platinum price up by 575.20 drams to 16616.82 drams.

 








