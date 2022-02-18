Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 February

A powerful explosion rocks the government building in Donetsk

YEREVAN, 18 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. A powerful explosion took place near the government building of the self-proclaimed Republic of Donetsk. ARMENPRESS reports the correspondent of "RIA Novosti" informs a car exploded in the parking lot near the Government building. The whole city of Donetsk heard the explosion. The employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are at the scene.








