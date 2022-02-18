YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Mrs. Anna Hakobyan visited the History Museum of Armenia, where he got acquainted with the items presented at "The Secret of the Earth. Artashat at the Crossroads of Cultures” exhibition.

The exhibition was organized in collaboration between the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, the "History Museum of Armenia" SNCO, the "Institute of Archeology and Ethnography" SNCO of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia. The findings of different years of excavations of the Artashat ancient site, which best represent the history of the monument dating back several millennia, have been combined.

Stamps, statues, colored pottery, coins, jars, jars, jugs, jewelry and other remarkable exhibits are on display, most of which will be presented for the first time. The purpose of the exhibition is to reveal the role of this important center of the ancient world in international, political, economic and cultural relations.

Starting from November 2021, within the framework of the "Secret of the Earth" program and under the coordination of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, the findings of archeological excavations are exhibited, promoting the popularization of historical and cultural monuments.