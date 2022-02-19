Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 February

Donetsk People's Republic declares general mobilization

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Donetsk People's Republic Head of State Denis Pushilin announced general mobilization, TASS reports.

More than 6600 residents, including 2436 children have been evacuated from the Donetsk People’s Republic.








