Biden Administration extends COVID-19 national emergency in United States
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. United States President Joe Biden extended the national emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said.
More than 933,000 Americans have died due to COVID-19 since the virus started spreading in the US.
