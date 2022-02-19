More than 10,000 people cross into Russia from Donbas

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. 10,356 people have crossed into Russia from Donbas amid the Russian-Ukrainian tensions, RIA Novosti reported citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter.

“As of 10:00, 10,356 people crossed the border, 4527 of whom are citizens of Russia, 5806 are citizens of Ukraine, and 23 are foreigners,” the source told RIA Novosti.

Earlier the authorities of Donetsk and Lugansk republics ordered evacuation of civilians into Rostov Region.