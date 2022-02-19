Ukraine says it controls situation in east

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine says its security and defense forces are fully controlling the situation in the country’s east.

“Our special services are analyzing the situation at the line of contact in Donbas, in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the border regions of Ukraine,” the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement, adding that intelligence data is being studied and information exchange is carried out with partners.

“Ukraine is also regularly receiving updated intelligence on the activities of the Russian forces. The situation in the country’s east is entirely controlled by the Ukrainian security and defense forces,” the statements said.