Russia launches planned strategic nuclear triad drills

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin ordered the launch of military exercises involving the nuclear triad, RIA Novosti reported citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Putin, together with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, is overseeing the missile drills.

According to the Russian military, the maneuvers are of planned nature.

The Strategic Missile Forces, the Navy and Aerospace Forces are participating in the drills.

The military exercises were planned to check the readiness level of the troops.

 

 








