Russian forces of strategic containment complete drills
15:44, 19 February, 2022
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Russian forces of the strategic containment have successfully completed the exercises, RIA Novosti reports citing the Kremlin.
During the drills the reliability of the strategic nuclear and non-nuclear armaments of the forces were checked.
The Kremlin said the drills are completed, and all missiles hit the simulated targets, confirming the weaponry’s characteristics.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | En Français | AMP Version