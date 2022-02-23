Acting President receives group of participants of three Artsakh Wars

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Acting President of Armenia Alen Simonyan received today a group of participants of the three Artsakh Wars who receive treatment at the Soldier’s Home and the Republican Rehabilitation Center, the Presidential Office said.

The guests told Alen Simonyan about their daily activities in the rehabilitation centers, stating that they have also acquired respective professions in line with the treatment. They presented their experience of integrating into life after war. The programs and initiatives directed to the future were emphasized during the talk.

The former servicemen also presented some problems and obstacles relating to the improvement of their life quality. The Acting President tasked his staff to observe and solve these problems.

At the end of the meeting Alen Simonyan accepted the invitation of the former soldiers to participate in events relating to war and the post-war civilian life and in the presentation of the book telling about that.