Turkey to take further steps for improved ties with Armenia: Erdogan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey is ready to take further steps in improving relations with Armenia and establishing a regional cooperation platform in the Caucasus as long as Yerevan is determined to continue the normalization process that started with the appointment of special envoys, the Turkish Daily Sabah newspaper reported.

Erdogan said that he discussed the process with Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday.

"As you know, I already said that we will respond in the same way to positive steps taken by Armenia. This region needs peace, stability and prosperity. With this understanding, we made a sincere effort to start a normalization process between our country and Armenia. President of Azerbaijan, my brother Ilham (Aliyev), also finds this useful. We are pleased with the will of Armenia to normalize with us," Daily Sabah quoted Erdogan as saying at a press briefing.

"We also know that Armenia has some concrete expectations such as opening the borders and establishing diplomatic relations. If Armenia is determined to continue the process that has started with the special representatives, there will be no question of keeping the doors closed for us."

Underlining that Turkey favors a regional cooperation platform and to overcome problems with Armenia through cooperation, Erdogan said: "In this sense, Azerbaijan-Armenia relations and Turkey-Armenia normalization process can progress by supporting each other. Likewise, our idea of regional cooperation will support and feed off these bilateral processes. Everyone needs to act constructively to make good use of this historic opportunity. We will continue to carry out all these processes in close coordination with Azerbaijan, as we have done so far."