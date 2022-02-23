Armenian FM receives BSEC Secretary General

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received today Secretary General of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) Lazar Comanescu, the foreign ministry said in a press release.

The meeting participants said this year marks the 30th anniversary of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation and highlighted the further development of the Organization.

FM Mirzoyan attached special importance to the expansion of sectoral cooperation with BSEC, noting that it will contribute to the implementation of the programs of the Armenian government aimed at ensuring sustainable economic growth in the country through the regional economic inclusive cooperation.

The BSEC Secretary General highly valued Armenia’s activity and contribution to the BSEC development.

The sides emphasized the importance of coordinated regional actions within the frames of the Organization, directed to the mutually beneficial economic collaboration, innovative and sustainable development, and formation of a favorable environment for promoting high competitiveness.

Minister Ararat Mirzoyan expressed confidence that the effective implementation of the BSEC main goals, which are based on depoliticized, inclusive regional economic cooperation and facilitation of trade, impermissibility of the policy of blockade and closed borders, are of vital importance for regional stability and peace.