Erdogan, Aliyev discuss relations with Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, ARMENPRESS reports the Turkish "Milliet" informs.

“Issues related to the development of cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan, as well as regional issues, in particular, relations with Armenia and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis were discussed during the telephone conversation," reads the Turkish presidential statement.

Erdogan and Aliyev reaffirmed their readiness to cooperate in regional issues.