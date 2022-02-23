Guterres calls for reconciliation in Ukraine

YEREVAN, 23 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres called for reconciliation in Ukraine.



“It is time to establish a ceasefire and return to dialogue and negotiation for the sake of the salvation of the population of Ukraine”, ARMENPRESS reports, Guteress said at the session of the General Assembly of the United Nations.



He mentioned that they will continue to support the search for peaceful settlement of the issue.



Guterres mentioned that the recognition of the People’s Republic of Donetsk and Lugansk by Russia doesn’t correspond to the United Nations Charter and “is a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine”.