Ukrainian FM says Ukraine has no plans of restoration of nuclear arsenal

YEREVAN, 23 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine has no plans of restoration of its nuclear arsenal. ARMENPRESS reports, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmyto Kuleba said at the session of the General Assembly of the United Nations.



“In 1994 Ukraine had a historic contribution to the global security through denuclearization. We rejected the third nuclear arsenal in the world and don’t have plans to return the nuclear arsenal”, Kuleba announced.