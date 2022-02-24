LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-02-22

LONDON, FEBUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 February:

The price of aluminum down by 2.27% to $3290.00, copper price up by 0.14% to $9965.00, lead price up by 0.71% to $2342.00, nickel price down by 1.09% to $24600.00, tin price up by 0.11% to $44450.00, zinc price up by 0.03% to $3604.00, molybdenum price stood at $43750.00, cobalt price stood at $73290.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.