Armenian military again calls on Azeri defense ministry to stop disinformation campaign after latest fake news

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense once again released disinformation falsely accusing the Armenian military in opening fire at Azerbaijani positions.

“The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, by continuing its conduct of regular disinformation on the border situation, has announced as if in the evening of February 23 the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijani military positions deployed in the south-eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia is once again calling on the Azerbaijani side to refrain from spreading obvious fake reports on the border situation. The situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable as is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.