Russian Armed Forces are not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities – Defense Ministry

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Armed Forces are not delivering artillery or air strikes against Ukrainian cities and are striking military infrastructure with precision weapons, TASS reports citing the statement of the Russian Defense Ministry.

“Precision weapons are degrading military infrastructure, air defense facilities, military aerodromes and aviation of the Ukrainian armed forces”, the ministry said as quoted by TASS.

Civilians are not threatened, Russia’s Defense Ministry assured.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.