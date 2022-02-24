Ukraine severs diplomatic relations with Russia
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine severed diplomatic relations with Russia, Ukrinform reported citing a statement from President Volodimyr Zelensky.
