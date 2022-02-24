FLYONE Armenia starts Yerevan-Moscow-Yerevan regular direct flights

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian airline FLYONE Armenia will start operating Yerevan-Moscow-Yerevan regular direct flights from March 1 as the company received the permit of the Armenian and Russian aviation authorities, the company told Armenpress.

The first flight to Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport is scheduled on March 1.

The company will then operate the flight twice a week – on Mondays and Fridays.

The flights will be operated from the Zvartnots Airport with convenient timetable and affordable prices.

The tickets and additional services of FLYONE Armenia can be acquired at www.flyone.am or in a mobile app available in Google App or App Store, as well as in the offices of all partner companies.

About FLYONE Armenia

FLYONE Armenia (www.flyone.am) started its operations in 2021. On 27 October 2021, the Civil Aviation Authority of Armenia offered us the National Air Operator Certificate, assigning the IATA 3F code, which contains 2 characters and ICAO FIE code- 3 characters.

The airline's fleet consists of Airbus A320 aircraft, on which we will operate both scheduled and charter flights. Each aircraft has 180 seats and meets all International Air Transport Association (IATA) and EASA safety standards. Also, in pandemic conditions, the aircraft is equipped with HEPA air filters, which remove 99.97% of viruses and bacteria.

FLYONE (www.flyone.eu) was launched in 2016 on the Republic of Moldova market and is currently one of the leaders in the aviation market there. FLYONE has received IOSA certification, the highest safety standard in operational management. As well, it has been ranked multiple times in 2018, 2019 and 2020 in the TOP 10 "Most punctual company" according to the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) category.