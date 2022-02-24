Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Chief of General Staff Artak Davtyan relieved from duties

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. By the order of Acting President Alen Simonyan, Lt. General Artak Davtyan was dismissed as Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, the presidency said.








