PM Pashinyan congratulates Estonian counterpart on national holiday

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia Kaja Kallas on the occasion of the country's national holiday, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

"Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, and on my personal behalf, I cordially congratulate you and convey the best wishes on the occasion of the Estonian national holiday - the Independence Day.

Armenia seeks to strengthen friendly relations with Estonia based on common values and mutual trust.

I am full of hope that through joint efforts we will give a new impetus to the mutually beneficial Armenian-Estonian cooperation in the spheres of mutual interest, which will be greatly facilitated by the implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union.

I wish you good health and all the best, and peace, prosperity and further progress to the people of Estonia”, reads the Prime Minister’s message.